SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev said that he will most probably send the proposal for a new Government to the Parliament on Wednesday.

Zaev asked for more time after infighting broke out in his main coalition partner DUI once their list of candidates was revealed. This postponed the vote on the re-election of Speaker Talat Xhaferi, and yesterday Zaev said that he will wait for the Parliament to determine the number of deputy speakers before submitting a proposal for a new Government. His mandate runs out on September 2 and by then Zaev will need to make his proposal of candidates and of a governing program to the Parliament.