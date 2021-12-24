Bojan Jovanovski from prison sent a lengthy letter to Zoran Zaev in which he asked him many questions and reminded him that he kept many messages from their WhatsApp communication.

Boki claims that emissaries of Zoran and Vice Zaev threatened him that they would eliminate him and that he would not be released alive from prison and that the claims that the government financially assisted 1TV were not true.

On the contrary, says Boki, Marian Zabrcanec, used to call him “hundreds of times a day” together with Robert Popovski and sent him links and texts that should be published.

Boki asks Zaev if he is not ashamed when he says that he only knows him from TV when half of SDSM members were guests in his home.