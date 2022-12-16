All flights at the Skopje airport have been canceled due to a bomb threat. Emergency evacuation of employees and passengers is underway.

Among the building that received bomb threats are the Skopje Airport, “East Gate” mall, FFM, Hotel “Alexander Palace” and “Boris Trajkovski” sports center.

The Ministry of Interior says that they will soon come out with information regarding the reports.

These days, bomb threats were sent to institutions, high schools and primary schools, shopping centers and residential buildings.

Yesterday alone, there were 49 reports of bomb threats, including schools in Kavadarci.