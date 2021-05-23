VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, commented Sunday on Facebook on the digitalization reforms.

A reform does not mean removing textbooks from use, a reform is a change in the way of thinking and then acting. Digitalization means interaction, it does not mean creating a PDF file and learning by mouse scrolling, instead of learning from a textbook. Digitalization implies a separate software for each class as in European countries, but unfortunately it is not envisaged by this so-called education reform proposed by Carovska. We missed four years in which nothing happened to us in terms of education reforms, in terms of health care reforms, we had worst response to the pandemic and these will be the challenges that we in the 21st century, as a generation of politicians, have to deal with. P.S. Books are eternal, power is not, Mickoski wrote.