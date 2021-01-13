The Bulgarian OFFNews site reports that Facebook groups supportive of the ruling GERB party and its leader Boyko Borisov appear to have administrators in Macedonia. Bulgarians go to the polls in March in hotly contested general elections, and the site claims that the ruling party has turned to experienced social media managers from Macedonia.

The groups named by the site are Vozhda and Zeitgeist Bulgaria. OFFNews notes the reports that Macedonian news sites were working to support the Trump campaign in 2016 – an issue that was raised by Trump’s opponents after his defeat, who alleged that the fake news Facebook groups contributed to his win.

According to the site, the posts on these groups appear to be the work of a PR agency and they were recently created with in one case two and in the other one administrator from Macedonia. GERB denied any involvement with the Facebook groups and also denied advertising on Facebook.