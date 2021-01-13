Following his appointment as head of the National Euro-Integration Council, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski met with Polish Ambassador Wojciech Tycinski.

During the meeting I informed the Ambassador of Poland about the creation and the tasks of the new National Council, its mandate and key goals, and the its role as a representative body for the political and societal factors in the country. We also discussed the continued support that the Republic of Poland is extending to the Republic of Macedonia, Nikoloski said.