Today is not a good day, because we should have started the accession process with two countries, but we cannot, because one country is blocking the whole enlargement process, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in Brussels today ahead of the EU-Western Balkans Summit.

He expressed dissatisfaction with Bulgaria’s lack of progress in opening accession talks with Macedonia and Albania, adding that it shows that the principle of consensus is not a good solution for EU decision-making.

This case has once again shown that consensus is a problem in decision-making. We cannot continue, because one country is blocking, Borrell said.

He stressed that the EU must do everything possible to include the Western Balkans in “its world”, underlying that this could be done by inviting countries in the region to attend meetings of EU foreign ministers and other gatherings.