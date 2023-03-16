The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell will be in Macedonia on 16-17 March.

Borell, according to the agenda, will meet with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski today, and tomorrow he will chair the Stabilization and Association Council between the EU and the country, where Macedonia will be represented by Prime Minister Kovacevski, and the European Commission will be represented by Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi.

During his visit, Borell, as announced, will hold several bilateral meetings, including with President Stevo Pendarovski, Minister of Defense Slavjanka Petrovska and the Parliament Speaker, the Deputy Presidents, the coordinators of the political parties and the chairmen of the National Council for European integration and the Commission for European Affairs at the Parliament of Macedonia.