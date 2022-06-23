It is impossible not to convene the National Security Consultative Council on the topic of Macedonia. If you are the president you will immediately convene services, parties, we sit down, discuss and go out. The masks have fallen, I am tired of cowards, said the resigned Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov in Brussels in relation to the canceled Committee on Foreign Affairs which was set to consider the French proposal.



It is crucial for the future membership of Macedonia and Albania, he added.

