The Central Board of the Bosniak Democratic Union has decided that the party will run independently in the upcoming local elections. According to the party president, Munir Kolasinac, this run in the local elections will be a kind of referendum of the Bosniaks in the Republic of Macedonia.

The Central Board of the party strongly supported the decision and we are really proud that for the first time in the history of our country a Bosniak party will run the electios alone. Our goal in these local elections is to show our full democratic capacity, to achieve the expectations of our voters to whom we owe a lot in the past years for each of their efforts. Our party, which was formed several years ago, has strong views on the future and development of our society and will act for all communities as a single party, said the president of the Bosniak Democratic Union, Munir Kolasinac.