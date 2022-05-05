British Ambassador to Macedonia Rachel Galloway read out fragments from a popular revolutionary poem by Koco Racin, on the Day of the Macedonian language.

I’m here today in Veles and we thought we’d take the opportunity while looking out across this beautiful city to share a poem from one of the greats of this city, Koco Racin, Galloway said.

Денес го одбележуваме Денот на македонскиот јазик. Во чест на одбележувањето се потсетуваме на мојата посета во Велес каде што ја цитирав „Елегии за тебе” од Кочо Рацин. pic.twitter.com/K2QMjVRIvs — Amb Rachel Galloway (@RGallowayUK) May 5, 2022

The poem, titled Elegies for You, is a powerful call for revolution against the capitalist system. Racin is considered the greatest poet of the socialist movement and was killed as a partisan during World War Two.

Macedonia marks the recently introduced Day of the Macedonian language at a time when Bulgaria is increasing its pressure on the country to accept to rewrite its history and national identity along the Bulgarian lines.