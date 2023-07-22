The PP party, which is part of the ruling coalition in Bulgaria, proposed a resolution to the Parliament declaring the Ilinden Uprising – or the Ilindensko-Preobrazensko Uprising as it is known in Bulgaria, as a Bulgarian historic event.

“It was the wreath of the Bulgarian national-liberation movement”, states the resolution that was proposed by PP and their sister party DB to the Parliament. This is another indication that Bulgaria will continue to lay claim to Macedonian historic events.