The only offer we expect to hear from the Government is about holding early elections in autumn, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski in an Alsat-M TV interview today.

At the moment VMRO-DPMNE is focused on preparing our election program, because we believe that state Macedonia is in is very bad. We are preparing a high quality program and I expect from the Government to dissolve Parliament as soon as possible so that we can hold early elections, Mickoski said.

The opposition leader also discussed the recent moves by the United States to put a mayor and a businessman on their black list for alleged corruption.