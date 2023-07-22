The only offer we expect to hear from the Government is about holding early elections in autumn, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski in an Alsat-M TV interview today.
At the moment VMRO-DPMNE is focused on preparing our election program, because we believe that state Macedonia is in is very bad. We are preparing a high quality program and I expect from the Government to dissolve Parliament as soon as possible so that we can hold early elections, Mickoski said.
The opposition leader also discussed the recent moves by the United States to put a mayor and a businessman on their black list for alleged corruption.
We appreciate the positions of our strategic partners, including of Ambassador Aggeler. But this is our internal matter. Crime and Corruption are our internal matter that we need to solve ourselves. We can’t expect that somebody from the outside will come and solve it for us. And we see that we have crime and corruption, we don’t need someone from the outside to tell us that, every citizen can see the enormous levels of crime and corruption, Mickoski said.
