There is a Bulgarian “black list” that contains names and surnames from Macedonia. Journalists, professors, and politicians from Macedonia, whom Bulgaria considers to be working against Bulgarian interests, will not be able to set foot on Bulgarian territory, says political analyst Sinisa Pekevski in an interview with “Plusinfo”, according to which we will yet face Bulgarian cruelty.

The vassal politics of our incompetent politicians is taking its toll. They always lower their heads, they never have an attitude, they always justify themselves and in the end, when someone smells that he can go all the way, then he goes all the way with no problem. And this was the normal sequence of Bulgarian requests. At no point did we show a clear attitude as to where we could go, but we constantly gave in to our neighbors. I have already heard, so I have every right to believe that there is a Bulgarian “black list” on which there are names and surnames from Macedonia. Journalists, professors, and politicians from Macedonia, whom Bulgaria considers to be working against Bulgarian interests, will not be able to set foot on Bulgarian territory. There is no end to the problems. First, this is strong pressure to include the Bulgarians in the Macedonian Constitution, and when that happens, then they will deliver us new demands – they will demand leadership positions, greater rights, etc. Infiltration through marginal types such as the leader of the GDU and the beaten Ohrid native Kristijan Pendikov, who are, in fact, totally unrealized persons, will occur more and more often, because people do it for economic reasons, not out of love for Bulgaria, Pekevski points out.