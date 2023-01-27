The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, Nikolay Milkov, emphasized that Bulgaria will not put a new veto on the country’s European path, because, as he said, it is not necessary because Macedonia “has not even started negotiations”.

There is a clear criterion. When the Bulgarians will be included in the Constitution – the negotiations will begin. Then we can already think to what extent they fulfill the criteria. At the moment it is not necessary. They have a clear condition; it is a European condition, ratified by our Parliament and accepted by their Parliament as a condition. Maybe because they see what comes out of those conditions, that’s why these tensions are being created there, Milkov added.

Regarding the announcements of a ban on entry into the country of a member of the European Parliament and several other persons from Bulgaria, Milkov stated that if such a thing were to happen, it would be an unprecedented event for several reasons.