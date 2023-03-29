In an interview with Bulgarian national television, Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikolay Milkov said there is an escalation and increase in tensions with Macedonia.
In recent months we have witnessed various actions that are hostile and inconsistent with the understanding and contractual basis. The ball is in their court. They do not have a deadline for implementing the “French proposal”. When they fulfill it, then the first phase of the negotiation process will be opened, said Milkov.
He added that Bulgaria is ready to financially help the citizens with Bulgarian self-awareness in Macedonia in the legal battle that they would lead in domestic and international courts.
We are ready to cooperate with the people with Bulgarian self-awareness in the period when they will submit complaints to the courts in Macedonia and to the European courts. Most of them may not have the financial or other means to do it themselves. They must be encouraged and feel supported, said Milkov.
