In an interview with Bulgarian national television, Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikolay Milkov said there is an escalation and increase in tensions with Macedonia.

In recent months we have witnessed various actions that are hostile and inconsistent with the understanding and contractual basis. The ball is in their court. They do not have a deadline for implementing the “French proposal”. When they fulfill it, then the first phase of the negotiation process will be opened, said Milkov.

He added that Bulgaria is ready to financially help the citizens with Bulgarian self-awareness in Macedonia in the legal battle that they would lead in domestic and international courts.