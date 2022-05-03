Bulgarian politician Ilhan Kyuchyuk said that it was France and the Netherlands, not Bulgaria, who blocked Macedonia from opening EU accession talks. According to the liberal member of the European Parliament, these two countries did not approve the first inter-governmental conference.

I represent the European Parliament and I do all I can to have the two countries find a European solution. The rights of the Bulgarians are a key issue. If we find a European solution to that issue, if the European Commission gives its guarantees that the rights will be respected, I would say that we can go forward, the MEP said.