A group of Bulgarian members of the European Parliament came out with a request that the EU responds to the assault on Bulgarian football fans during the Shkupi – Levski match on Thursday. One of the Levski fans was stabbed while trying to drive through Cair, a majority Albanian neighborhood in Skopje. Shkupi is supported by Albanian nationalist groups linked to First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi, and they were spoiling for a fight with the Levski fans ahead of the match.

Members of Parliament Andrey Kovatchev, Andrey Novakov, Eva Majdel, Asim Ademov, Emil Radev and Aleksandar Jordanov issued a request to the EU institutions get involved in the response to the stabbing.