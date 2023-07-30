The DUI and SDS Government used to brag that they have the votes to amend the Constitution, but now, as their violent attempt is failing, they are hitting a wall, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, a day after Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani acknowledged that the Government is at least eight votes short.

Previously, Artan Grubi said that they are six votes short, Pendarovski said that they have 74 votes, and Bytiqi claimed that the Government has all the votes it needs. Their lies have now blown up and the Government looks like an orchestra out of tune, VMRO-DPMNE said, warning that the ruling coalition is losing the votes it counted on.