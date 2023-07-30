All Government ministers from the DUI party and the top DUI party officials have submitted tentative resignations from their positions – these will go into effect if VMRO-DPMNE votes in favor of the constitutional amendments drafted under Bulgarian pressure. DUI leader Ali Ahmeti sent a letter to Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, notifying him about this decision of the party.

DUI already offered to leave the Government if that would entice VMRO to approve the amendments with immediate effect. VMRO rejected this proposal and has asked for either amendments with delayed effect – at the end of Macedonia’s EU accession process, or that a new Government is formed, without DUI, which will negotiate a better deal with Bulgaria and the EU. After SDSM and DUI used the negotiating process to misrepresent VMRO’s positions, the opposition party said that it withdraws these proposals and calls for early elections as the only way out of the political crisis.