A person close to Artan Grubi bought a hotel in the Popova Sapka ski resort for the price of a ski cabin, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party in a statement, after a new major scandal involving the First Deputy Prime Minister was revealed.

Businessman close to Artan Grubi bought a discounted hotel from a company that got a valuable highway contract

The hotel was bought for 55,000 EUR, or just 200 EUR per square meter. “How is it possible that all the real-estate deals people close to Artan Grubi make are at discounted prices, 20 to 30 times below the real market price”, the party asked.