A person close to Artan Grubi bought a hotel in the Popova Sapka ski resort for the price of a ski cabin, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party in a statement, after a new major scandal involving the First Deputy Prime Minister was revealed.

The hotel was bought for 55,000 EUR, or just 200 EUR per square meter. “How is it possible that all the real-estate deals people close to Artan Grubi make are at discounted prices, 20 to 30 times below the real market price”, the party asked.