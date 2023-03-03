VMRO-DPMNE official Trajko Slaveski, who presides with the Skopje city council, accused the Government of blocking cooperation with the VMRO-DPMNE ran municipalities. During a TV debate, Slaveski was seconded by former SDSM official and Mayor of Kumanovo Maksim Dimitrievski in this claim.

The central government should be blind when it comes to the political background of municipal leaders and work with all municipalities evenly, Slaveski said.

He pointed to the distribution of centrally collected taxes that should go to the municipalities as a case where opposition led towns and cities – which form a large majority in the country – are discriminated.