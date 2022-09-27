We should not hold the young people back, but give them wings, create opportunities that will allow them to reach their full potential in their own country, but at the same time will make them sufficiently competitive for the world, said the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of economic affairs, coordination of economic departments and investments, Fatmir Bytyqi.

Almost every time we talk about migration we hear and say the phrase “to keep the young at home”. I believe that anyone in this room who is a parent or has ever been a young person knows that keeping them anywhere is never an option. That’s why I think we should not hold back young people but give them wings, create opportunities that will allow them to reach their full potential in their own country, but will make them competitive enough for the world, Bytyqi pointed out.

According to Bytyqi, what we have to do as a country is not to avoid our problems but to focus on them and speak openly and include young people in the dialogue. This is what the young people are looking for from us, he said.