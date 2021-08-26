The Minister of Education and Science Mila Carovska said Thursday that the proof of the justification for holding in-person classes is precisely last school year, because last year the state had the opportunity for nine months to monitor the behavior of schools according to protocols, as well as parents, students and teachers.

Carovska reminded that the Ministry started preparing three scenarios for the beginning of the school year in June, and the decision made by the Government is that schools should start with in-person classes for all students under health protocols as of September 1.

She pointed out that there were no cases of internal transmission last year, and this was confirmed by the Commission for Infectious Diseases and the Ministry of Health.

According to the latest data, about 69 percent of the teaching staff has been vaccinated.