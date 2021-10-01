The number of daily infections in schools ranges between 0.01 and 0.03 percent, with 0.26 percent of active cases among 240,000 pupils in primary and secondary schools, said Minister of Education and Science Mila Carovska on Friday.

The Ministry of Health said that at the moment they do not recommend changing the teaching model, but that they are preparing test screening of students, said Carovska.

She added that the Ministry of Education and Science is in daily communication with the Commission for Infectious Diseases and the Ministry of Health and when the process begins, the public will be informed.