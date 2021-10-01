Draft-amendments related to the shortened working hours for public administration employees on Friday is to be discussed in the coming period, citizens will have their say and the Government will listen closely, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.
According to him, we need to further rationalize the administration.
You know my views on the overall productivity of the population and the overall productivity and efficiency of the administration. As a nation, we need to work harder, not less. However, as a pre-election promise to the political participants in the government a discussion on this issue is yet to be opened. I believe that the citizens will tell what is the reality in the country, and the reality is that if we all want salaries like that in Switzerland, we should work much more, he said.
