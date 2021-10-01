A program that arises from the people of Skopje for the needs of the city. This is the main message from today’s presentation of the program of the independent candidate for mayor of Skopje, Danela Arsovska. The projects in the program are a product of the work of experts from different fields made according to the needs of the people of Skopje with realistic projections on how to implement them.

My vision is, through fast and reliable solutions, for Skopje to become a real metropolis as it deserves. 15 + 1 projects should quickly and efficiently change the way of life of Skopje citizens and enable rapid development of the city. I have already presented the two major, strategic projects for affordable and environmentally friendly public transport: free public transport and 250 new environmentally friendly buses. It is an ecological alternative for cars that should contribute to reducing air pollution, traffic jams, said Arsovska.

She stressed that despite the comments that the city does not have enough funds for such projects, all promises are based on calculations, facts, sources of funding, specific parameters and indicators. European funds are also available to finance the green transition in passenger transport.

The city will create a new and special program for all forgotten settlements. And it will immediately start solving the problems. The administration in the city of Skopje and the public enterprises will receive an order from the first day to identify all specific problems, weaknesses and shortcomings, and to provide solutions for them. It is unacceptable that in the 21st century parts of Skopje do not have the basic living conditions – such as sewerage, water, asphalt, bus transport, said Arsovska.

The candidate for mayor of the City of Skopje at the conference presented the ten key areas in which she will act and offered strategic projects for each area.

In the field of economy, she announced an initiative to create an international project for the first information – innovation park in the country, Skopje INOPARK – modern and innovative infrastructure designed for the development of high technology companies and creative team work processes of start-up companies. Then comes the implementation of the idea of a digital city – SMART SKOPJE, which includes the expansion of the optical network in the city, smart irrigation systems and lighting of public spaces. The third area is environmental mobility and the creation of modern bicycle infrastructure with the creation of new bike paths for safe connection of all parts of the city. As the fourth key area, she set the education and the focus on the youth and pledged to be a leader in building a modern educational infrastructure and modern learning conditions according to EU standards. She announced equal opportunities for education for all (scholarships for students from socially disadvantaged families, care for students with disabilities), but also strong investments in teaching staff. In the same area, Arsovska announced the modernization and reconstruction of the existing city library “Miladinov Brothers”.

The Green Plan for Skopje includes activities related to the clearing of illegal landfills, the project Vodno as a green shield of Skopje, but also the reconstruction of the park-forest in Gazi Baba and Matka, which are left without care, investment and protection. Support of sports, culture, which includes a quick solution for the building of the Universal Hall in Skopje, opening of a new outdoor concert arena, revival of the bazaar and crafts are part of the projects in the program. In the same area, Arsovska announced the return of the forgotten manifestations and festivals, and the organization of at least one festival for each month of the year.

As a key area nine, the program envisages social and health care that the city will offer to the elderly, people at risk, people with disabilities, and anyone who needs help and support. The program envisages a special part for the prevention of fires and other natural disasters through investment in staff, new firefighting vehicles, equipment and in dignified conditions for our heroes from the fire fighting brigade.