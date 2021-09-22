Currently, there’s no need for additional measures aiming to protect students from COVID-19 at schools other than those proposed by the Commission for Infectious Diseases, Education Minister Mila Carovska said in regard to the donation of rapid tests from the Municipality of Ilinden for the three elementary schools and one high school on its territory.

These are not wishes and possibilities, but recommendations from the health authorities. If the Commission for Infectious Diseases has established a protocol and action, I think that all municipalities and all schools should respect them, she said.