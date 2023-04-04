Case of measles reported in Sveti Nikole Macedonia 04.04.2023 / 11:26 A 13 year old child from Sveti Nikole was diagnosed with measles. After treatment in Stip, the child was sent to Skopje, and doctors and nurses there are being tested for the illness. The child has an older brother who has been vaccinated. measlesSveti Nikole Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 21.02.2023 Mickoski: In Sveti Nikole, 70% of what was promised in the elections has been realized, the mayor shows that it is possible to work and realize Macedonia 19.12.2022 Mickoski: Next year in Sveti Nikole there will be a construction and investment boom, a continuation of what happened this year Macedonia 22.07.2022 Mickoski: Construction in Sveti Nikole ongoing, water pipes, new asphalt, children’s playgrounds, projects that were not promised will also be implemented Macedonia News News site owner sentences to 3.5 years in prison Skopje school and fact-checkers defend the distribution of LGBT materials to firstgraders Krzalovski: The Government was caught unprepared after VMRO proposed the Croatian model for constitutional changes EU Ambassador Geer encourages Macedonia to amend its Constitution in line with the Bulgarian demands Kovacevski hopes that Bulgaria will elect a Government that will respect Macedonia and will lift the veto Appeals Court throws out April 27th sentences, sends the case back to the lower court Jana died from inflammation of the heart muscle caused by Covid? VMRO-DPMNE proposes amending the Constitution in accordance with the Croatian Constitution .
