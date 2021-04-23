Jane Cento, political prisoner of the Zaev regime, urged protesters who will rally on Sunday to leave their partisan flags at home and come carrying only Macedonian flags.

This is a rally of all Macedonians and we need to demonstrate virtue and tolerance, while putting the differences among us aside. Human destinies are at stake, Cento said.

The protests, supported by VMRO-DPMNE and other parties and organizations, are held to demand the release of the 16 people detained as “terrorists” in the April 27th trial, as well as other political prisoners. Jane Cento, descendent of Macedonia’s first President Metodija Andonov – Cento who was also persecuted by the Communist regime, is sentenced to 15 years in prison for participating in the protests on April 27 2017.