After the government boasted that it will intensify the construction of the Kicevo-Ohrid highway, the situation on the ground completely different. TA “Republika” crew was on the site and made sure that all works are halted. There are no workers, some machinery here and there “napping” in the heat and that’s it.



There is no trace of the 700 workers who were to work on the construction of the Kicevo-Ohrid highway. The situation is similar in the Debarca region. There is neither a crane nor asphalt, not to mention bridges.

At this rate, the highway will not be completed until 2034, let alone until 2024 according to the new government deadline.

Let us remind you that this is a 60 km highway, started by the previous government set, which was supposed to be completed in 2018.