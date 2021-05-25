And almost four years after the signing of the Agreement on Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation with Bulgaria, the Macedonian side is behaving absurdly! Even the last attempt to overcome the misunderstandings, which came from the Portuguese presidency of the EU, the Macedonian political elite welcomed it unprepared, with different interpretations, and most importantly, far from the general political, state and national consensus, “Pressing TV” analyzes.

Still, the main obstacle remains the interpretation of the term “common history”, for which now the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, opens an additional dilemma.

Under the Good Neighborliness Agreement a compromise has been made in the area of ​​common history. Article 8 of the Agreement provides for “common history”, which means the establishment of a History Commission which, based on historical facts, will find common solutions in the field of common history. Now here we have dilemmas in interpretation, whether common history is the same history or shared history. However, I think that is a good basis for us to move forward together, said Minister Osmani during his last TV interview.

So, four years of our political elite in power were not enough to interpret the term “common history”. And when faced with the consequences of what it signed, different interpretations began, whether it is a general, common, shared… What is more tragic, Minister Osmani is now trying to reduce the work to a simple pun, losing the essence of the misunderstandings.