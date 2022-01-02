The Healthcare Ministry reported three new deaths from the coronavirus infection over the past day. Two patients died in Skopje (aged 63 and 86) and one died in Strumica (53).

Additionally, three deaths that occurred earlier, but were not reported at the time, were added to the registry, pushing the total number of deaths from the pandemic two dozens below 8,000.

The Ministry also informed that 246 cases were newly diagnosed, out of a little over 4,000 tests conducted over the past day. The total number of active cases is estimated at 4,828.