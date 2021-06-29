Today Bulgaria wants to achieve what it failed to achieve in World War II from 1941-45 with weapons and military means and is now using its EU membership and veto power on decision-making. Bulgaria’s position is completely clear to me, but what interests me is how the other EU members view this, said former Macedonian President Branko Crvenkovski in his address at the Western Balkans Forum in Sarajevo.

He also reacted fiercely to the speech of the former President of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliev, who reiterated the well-known theses about the Macedonian people and language as Tito’s work.