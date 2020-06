Macedonia

120 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Macedonia, of which 67 in Skopje, 2 patients die

120 new coronavirus patients have been recorded in Macedonia in the past 24 hours and two patients have passed away, Health Minister Venko Filipce said on Thursday. A 65-year-old patient died at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, hospitalized on May 28 and a 69-year-old patient died at the “8...