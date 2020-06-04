The coronavirus situation is completely out of control. The Ministry of Health, the Commission on Infectious Diseases and the competent institutions do not have a solution for the uncontrolled deterioration of the situation.

But, that is why they know how to manipulate with the number of new cases with great ease, believes Dr. Andon Cibisev from VMRO-DPMNE.

According to him, it will be no surprise if speculation is confirmed that the authorities are hiding the numbers of the new infections, with the aim not to give the impression that there are no conditions for holding elections on July 5. With that, he says, the instructions will be fulfilled to create a relaxed atmosphere of the new normality.