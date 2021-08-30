Two days before the start of the school year with in-person learning for primary and secondary school students, parents and high school principals demand more precise explanations about the implementation of certain obligations from the protocols. Fear that classrooms could become hotbeds of virus transmission has fueled debate ahead of the start of the school year, Deutsche Welle reported.

Some of the doctors point out that the epidemiological situation is not the same in all municipalities and suggest that the teaching process should be adjusted according to those indicators. Some parents support the start with in-person classes, others believe that at a time when the virus is spreading among the younger and unvaccinated population, one should consider starting with a combined model or online education.