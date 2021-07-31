It’s obvious Covid-19 will continue mutating into new strains, making it very likely that the delta isn’t the last variant of the virus, Minister of Health Venko Filipce told reporters in Gevgelija on Saturday.

Filipce informed that there is an increase in the number of newly diagnosed patients, but at this moment, according to him, there is no pressure either in hospitals or in clinics.

About 15 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Clinic. We are closely monitoring the situation. Although it is now quite calm, it is possible that this trend of increase will continue, and we are intensively following and analyzing the recommendations regarding vaccination, said Filipce.

According to him, one of the possible scenarios is to have a recommendation for a third dose of the vaccines. Depending on the current situation, he says, they will discuss possible restrictions for the unvaccinated.