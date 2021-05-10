People who have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will still wear face masks outdoors as a precaution. In the coming period, the situation will be monitored and it will be decided whether the mask mandate will be lifted, Health Minister Venko Filipce said on Monday.

According to him, it is too early to give a general recommendation people not to wear face masks outdoors.

It is something that we will discuss in the coming period, following the situation on the ground, ie as the number of infections is declining and the number of vaccinated citizens is increasing, said Filipce.

Filipce said that the decision to relax the measures and the permit for organizing events does not include organizing concerts and weddings, ie they are still banned.