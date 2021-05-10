The main crisis HQ accepted the proposal of the Commission for Infectious Diseases and based on the epidemiological trends and situation in the country, the declining number of hospitalized people and number of infections, it issued the following recommendations to the Government session: as of May 12 the nighttime curfew to start at midnight, and cafes and restaurants to work until 11:30 pm, events to be held in line with Covid-19 protocols, with hosting up to 30% capacity in indoor areas.

Moreover, it proposes kindergartens to increase the number of children from 15 to 20 in one group, opening of fitness centers and gyms and allowing medical workers to use annual leave.

