The government has decided to lift the restrictions on movement and as of midnight, the evening curfew will end completely. The ban on having more than 100 guests during a wedding has also been lifted and concerts and parties will be allowed.
The decision follows the recommendation of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, which said that the epidemiological situation in the country is stabilizing with the declining number of new coronavirus cases, but also with the increasing number of vaccinations.
Comments are closed for this post.