The Finance Ministry is preparing a legal short-cut to pay the salaries of public healthcare employees, after an apparent hack crashed the computer system of the FZOM healthcare fund. All electronic data processing in the public healthcare system is affected, an salaries can’t be paid out.
Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi said that if FZOM can’t repair the damage by Monday, the Ministry will order a direct transfer of funds to the public healthcare institutions and employees, and will settle the issue with the FZOM fund later.
This is hybrid warfare, it doesn’t happen only here. FZOM has a different system of payments and that is why we have a problem. What we are planning is outside of the usual procedures, but not against the law, Besimi said.
