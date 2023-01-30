The government should not behave like a Bulgarian province and take measures against MEP Angel Dzhambazki if he plans provocations on February 4, former Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said on a Telma morning show.

These are territorial claims and we must behave as a state, not as a Bulgarian province, and it is absolutely completely legitimate to take measures, but everything comes from the first – to face that there will be problems with Bulgaria if we pretend they don’t exist, commented Dimitrov.

He criticizes the government for waking up every morning apologizing to Bulgaria.

First of all, we need to escape from this panicked self-censorship, in which we will need to start the day by apologizing to Sofia. We need to calm down, sit back and see how to get out of this knot. We have no legal guarantee that this leads to the EU at all, let a European facilitator come in to sit down with the historians, if Bulgaria claims that we are artificial (an artificial nation), then let Berlin and Paris make their official statements that they are happy that one day the Macedonian language will become part of the EU. The thing with the amendments is tied to the negation, let’s discuss the Bulgarians in the Constitution, but to enter into force when we become a member in Brussels, Dimitrov argued.

In his criticism of the government, he added that it is not trying to get any guarantees about what the Bulgarian conditions would end with.