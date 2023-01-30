The SDS government should not hide the agency networks and the financing of Bulgarian associations. Stevo Pendarovski said that the agency networks threatened relations with Bulgaria and spread anti-Macedonian propaganda in Macedonia. VMRO-DPMNE demands that Pendarovski not be silent and say who they are.

At the same time, the government through the financial institutions should disclose the sources of financing of the associations, as well as the origin of the money.

SDS should not be silent on every provocation, and should not humiliate the people.