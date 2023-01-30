Kovacevski is a servant of Ahmeti and he seeks salvation in him, he runs away from elections because he knows that the people do not support him, says VMRO-DPMNE, adding that this government is not of Kovacevski, “he is a puppet, a servant of Ahmeti and carries out his directions.”

Ahmeti does not work for the people, but for himself. While Ahmeti spreads nationalism, for which he replaced the green agenda, both Macedonians and Albanians in Macedonia live badly with this government. All the parties that are part of the government are to blame for the exodus with emigration that happens to Macedonia every day. Kovacevski and Ahmeti are running away from elections because their careers end with elections. This DUI government, supported by SDS, has done nothing for the country, and with every passing day in power, they are failing and losing votes, and Kovacevski and Ahmeti know it, but they are ready to sink them and their parties and the future of Macedonia in order to stay in power, says VMRO-DPMNE.