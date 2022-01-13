EPP President Donald Tusk congratulated Hristijan Mickoski on his re-election as VMRO-DPMNE leader.

After the very successful local elections that VMRO-DPMNE won in most cities – including the strong results in the capital Skopje – I am convinced that your reelection will contribute to injecting new energy into the party.

I am glad to be introduced to the new party doctrine that was adopted by the Congress, which focuses on the most important challenges facing the country, namely the fight against corruption and the need for digitalization and reforms to strengthen the country’s economic development and its moving on the European path, which are key pillars for the future.

I am convinced that VMRO-DPMNE will continue to lead a strong and constructive opposition, which will allow it to regain its former strength in the upcoming parliamentary elections, and I count on you to continue to adhere to European and EPP values.

I wish you success in the new term, said Tusk.