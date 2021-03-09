The Macedonian Healthcare Ministry has managed to vaccinate 3,759 doctors and nurses so far, using the Serbian donation of 8,000 Pfizer vaccines.

With one vaccine set aside as soon as the first dose is received, this means that the donation is nearly all used up. The Ministry will continue vaccinating people tomorrow with the Russian Sputnik V vaccines – but this adds only additional 3,000 vaccines which are meant mainly for assisted care facilities. Meanwhile, over 80,000 people have registered through the Ministry website and are awaiting vaccines.