The situation in the Children’s Surgery Clinic describes the general situation in healthcare in Macedonia

But health care depends on many factors, including personnel, so that not only material things cost health care. Now many things depend on the initiative of the individual, on the efforts of the staff and surgeons. With superhuman efforts, we manage to cope with the challenges , says Dr. Lazo Jovceski in the interview for “Republika.

The pediatric surgeon is particularly proud of neonatal surgery, which is a specialty of his clinic.

The field of work of pediatric surgeons is the surgical pathology of patients from zero to 14 years old. Neonatal surgery is our exclusivity. We are known for this, we take care of congenital anomalies of children. These are diseases that are treated immediately after birth. There are more neonatal birth defects in children. Congenital heart defects began to be worked on in children’s cardio surgery, but what remained of that project is the intensive care unit that remained at the Children’s Surgery Clinic, and that is a huge benefit in Macedonian healthcare. Postoperative intensive care is very important. We had a high post-operative mortality and now the survival of newborn children is statistically measurable after the establishment of intensive care. It needs to be equipped with anesthesiologists, the doctor points out.



Dr. Jovcevski lists all the operations he performs.