The VMRO-DPMNE coalition is poised for expansion as seven political parties formerly aligned with SDSM are set to join, as revealed by Antonio Miloshoski, MP and executive committee member of VMRO-DPMNE, during an interview with Sitel TV on Friday.

Miloshoski indicated that an additional political party is expected to make a decision within the next two to three days, potentially bringing the total to eight parties. He emphasized that this move signifies a waning appeal of the SDSM coalition, with each joining party expressing a collective disillusionment with the current government’s direction.

Among the parties slated to join the VMRO-DPMNE coalition are the Social Democratic Union, United Party for the Full Emancipation of Roma, Macedonian Concept, Democratic Union, United for Macedonia, TMRO, and Dignity.

Miloshoski highlighted a shared motivation among these parties for unity, despite acknowledging past differences. He stressed the importance of rallying together to advance Macedonia’s interests, with a focus on enhancing democracy, the economy, the rule of law, education, and healthcare for the betterment of the nation.