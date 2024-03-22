The Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, at today’s press conference, answering a journalist’s question, confirmed Gjorgjija Sajkoski as the holder of VMRO-DPMNE in the fifth Electoral Unit.

Regarding the holder in the fifth Electoral Unit, I can confirm Gjorgjija Sajkoski, the general secretary of the party VMRO-DPMNE, as the holder in the fifth Electoral Unit. I think we have an excellent solution, for many years he was one of the most successful presidents of Municipal Committees in VMRO-DPMNE, he led the Municipal Committee in Kichevo which always achieves fantastic results for VMRO-DPMNE. As general secretary, he is part of this new story of VMRO-DPMNE, which will mean a convincing victory in the presidential and parliamentary elections. So we go with Sajkoski at five,” said Nikoloski.